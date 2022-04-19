Commodities

China farm official warns against excessive culling of breeding sows

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese hog farmers should not excessively eliminate breeding sows, urged a farm official on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of heavy losses raised the risk of many exiting the business.

Profits are expected to return for pig farmers by the third quarter, although there are still some uncertainties, Yang Zhenhai, director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a media briefing.

