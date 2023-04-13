China farm ministry targets further cut to soymeal use in animal feed

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry issued an action plan on Friday proposing soymeal rations in animal feed are reduced to under 13% by 2025, down from 14.5% in 2022.

The move comes as China, the world's top soybean importer, seeks to reduce its heavy reliance on imports and improve its self-sufficiency in food production.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

