China farm ministry targets further cut to soymeal use in animal feed

April 13, 2023 — 09:25 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry issued an action plan on Friday proposing soymeal rations in animal feed are reduced to under 13% by 2025, down from 14.5% in 2022.

The move comes as China, the world's top soybean importer, seeks to reduce its heavy reliance on imports and improve its self-sufficiency in food production.

