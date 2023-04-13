China farm ministry plans more cuts to soymeal use in animal feed

Adds detail, context

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry issued a three-year action plan on Friday to reduce soymeal use in animal feed as it continues to try to reduce its heavy reliance on soybean imports.

The new plan proposes that soymeal rations in animal feed should be reduced to under 13% by 2025, down from 14.5% in 2022.

Authorities in the world's top soybean importer already issued guidelines in 2021 to its animal feed industry recommending lower soymeal rations.

Many large animal feed makers have cut soymeal rations since then, though largely in response to high prices of the protein-rich ingredient.

China will also approve up to two microbial proteins for feed by 2025 and carry out pilot projects to use leftover food for animal feed in more than 20 large or medium-sized cities, said the plan published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The move is aimed at improving quality, efficiency and incomes, said the plan, while coordinating the use of protein resources and innovating new feed products and processes.

The plan would "guide the feed industry to reduce the amount of soybean meal, promote the saving and consumption reduction of feed grains, and contribute to ensuring the stable and safe supply of grain and important agricultural products", it added.

