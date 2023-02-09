China factory gate prices fall in January, CPI rises

Adds food and non-food data

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-COVID policy ended are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.

The producer price index (PPI) was down 0.8% on a year earlier, extending the 0.7% drop the prior month and faster than the 0.5% fall tipped in a Reuters poll, even though manufacturing activity returned to growth in January.

The consumer price index (CPI) in January was 2.1% higher than a year earlier, up on the 1.8% annual gain seen in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, but just shy of the 2.2% increase economists had predicted in a Reuters poll.

Economists expect the cost of living in China will pick up over the coming months, with inflation approaching the target of about 3% that the government set last year.

Analysts do not expect rising inflation to prompt an interest rate hike.

Food prices were 6.2% higher in January than a year earlier, after an annual rise of 4.8% seen in December.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices ticked up to 1.2% last month from an annual gain of 0.7% in December.

China's economic activity returned to growth in January, with the official purchasing managers' index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, crossing the 50-point threshold for the first time since September.

The official non-manufacturers purchasing managers' index, which covers services, leapt to 54.4 in January from 41.6 in December; aided by a seasonal surge in spending over the Lunar New Year holiday.

China plans to stimulate domestic demand through policy measures this year, but is likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, three sources close to the discussions told Reuters last week.

The world's second-largest economy continues to face significant headwinds, including an ailing property sector, weakening external demand for Chinese exporters, and near-record levels of youth unemployment.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

