News & Insights

China factory gate deflation deepens in June on weak demand

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

July 09, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate deflation deepened in June and missed expectations, while consumer prices were unchanged, data showed on Monday, as a faltering post-COVID recovery weighed on demand.

The producer price index (PPI) fell for a ninth consecutive month, down 5.4% from a year earlier after a 4.6% drop the previous month. That compared with a forecast for a 5.0% fall.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood was unchanged year-on-year, compared with the 0.2% gain seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. The missed lagged the median estimate of a 0.2% rise in a Reuters poll.

Momentum in China's economic recovery has slowed as manufacturing and consumer spending falters. Authorities are signalling faster growth in the second quarter and markets are awaiting more concrete stimulus from Beijing to prop up consumption.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.