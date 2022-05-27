China facilitates foreign investment in domestic bond market

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China published rules on Friday to allow foreign investors in the country's interbank debt market to also buy exchange-traded bonds.

Investment procedures will also be streamlined for overseas bond investors, China's central bank, forex regulator and securities regulator said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

