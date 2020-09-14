US Markets

China extends tariff exemptions for 16 U.S. products

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Judy Hua Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it will extend existing tariff exemptions for 16 products from the United States including lubricants, whey and fish meal by an additional year.

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it will extend existing tariff exemptions for 16 products from the United States including lubricants, whey and fish meal by an additional year.

The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods as counter measures to U.S. Section 301 action in 2019. The extension will last through Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular