China extends deal with Vatican on bishops by two years

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China and the Vatican have decided to extend a deal on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China by another two years, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The accord gives the pope the final say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, while the Chinese government allows all of them, including those hailing from a state-backed Church, to recognise the pope's authority. Signed two years ago, the original deal was to expire on Thursday.

The U.S. State Department and conservative Catholics say the Vatican has sold out to the communist government by agreeing the deal, especially at a time when they say religious freedom is coming under attack by the Chinese government.

"The two sides will continue to keep in close communication and consultation, and continue to push forward the process of improving relations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which maintains formal diplomatic relations with the Vatican, has long been nervous that eventually the Vatican will abandon it and switch ties to Beijing.

However, the Vatican Secretary of State said on Wednesday that talk of diplomatic relations was premature.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said that according to its information, the Vatican and China did not re-sign the agreement, but "reached a tacit understanding to extend the original agreement for another two years and maintain its experimental nature to evaluate the results".

The Vatican has publicly stated on numerous occasions that the provisional agreement with China only deals with pastoral issues and does not touch upon diplomatic or political matters, the ministry added.

"Taiwan will continue to advance cooperation with the Holy See and the Catholic Church to jointly safeguard the core values of religious freedom and support those who are persecuted for their faith," it said.

The Vatican is Taiwan's sole European ally. Only 15 countries have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, mostly small and developing countries in Latin America and the Pacific.

