China extends anti-dumping tariffs on EU, UK steel fasteners imports

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it would extend anti-dumping tariffs on certain steel fasteners imported from the European Union and United Kingdom for five years.

The anti-dumping tariffs will be imposed from June 29, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur and Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

