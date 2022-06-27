China extends anti-dumping tariffs on EU, UK steel fasteners imports

China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it would extend anti-dumping tariffs on certain steel fasteners imported from the European Union and United Kingdom for five years.

The anti-dumping tariffs will be imposed from June 29, the ministry said in a statement.

