China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

