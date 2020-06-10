China Express Air to buy 100 of COMAC's Chinese made planes

By the end of May, COMAC had delivered 25 ARJ21-700 regional jets, according to state media reports. The country's three biggest state-owned airlines last year announced deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21 jets.

The C919, China's bid to break the Airbus and Boeing duopoly in the narrow-body passenger jet market, is still in flight-testing phase after years of delay. It is expected to receive Chinese airworthiness certification next year.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Mark Potter)

