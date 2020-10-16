China Express Air signs firm order to buy 50 ARJ21 aircraft from COMAC

By the end of September, COMAC had delivered 34 ARJ21 aircraft since the jet went into operation in 2016. The country's three biggest state-owned airlines last year announced deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21 regional jets.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAIR BA
Other TopicsCommodities US Markets
Latest Companies Videos
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- S.Africa's Denel seeks $231 million state support
- EXCLUSIVE-Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after jet's return to service -sources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) Business Combinations Supported by Nasdaq
- China's biggest air show postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic