Companies
AIR

China Express Air signs firm order to buy 50 ARJ21 aircraft from COMAC

Contributors
the end of September Reuters
COMAC had delivered Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China Express Airlines has signed a firm order for 50 ARJ21-700 aircraft worth $1.9 billion at list prices with state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the regional carrier said on Friday.

By the end of September, COMAC had delivered 34 ARJ21 aircraft since the jet went into operation in 2016. The country's three biggest state-owned airlines last year announced deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21 regional jets.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular