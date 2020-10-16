China Express Air signs firm order to buy 50 ARJ21 aircraft from COMAC

By the end of September, COMAC had delivered 34 ARJ21 aircraft since the jet went into operation in 2016. The country's three biggest state-owned airlines last year announced deals to each purchase 35 ARJ21 regional jets.

