China exported no germanium, gallium in Aug as curbs went into effect

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

September 19, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of germanium and gallium products in August plunged to zero，customs data showed on Wednesday, due to new export controls on the two chipmaking metals.

Beijing exported no wrought germanium products last month, compared to 8.63 metric tons in July when volumes more than doubled from the prior month as overseas buyers rushed to lock in supply ahead of upcoming curbs.

There were also no exports of wrought gallium products in August, down from 5.15 tons in July and 7.67 tons in the same month in 2022, the data also showed.

