China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT
Feb 16 (Reuters) - China is looking into curbing the exports of rare earth minerals that are crucial to U.S. defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N for the manufacture of sophisticated weaponry and F-35 fighter jets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
"The government wants to know if the U.S. may have trouble making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban," the FT report said, quoting a Chinese government adviser.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
