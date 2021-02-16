Companies
China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT

China is looking into curbing the exports of rare earth minerals that are crucial to U.S. defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp for the manufacture of sophisticated weaponry and F-35 fighter jets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

"The government wants to know if the U.S. may have trouble making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban," the FT report said, quoting a Chinese government adviser.

