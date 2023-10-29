News & Insights

China Evergrande's winding-up case adjourned to Dec 4

October 29, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK winding-up hearing in Hong Kong was adjourned until Dec. 4, a High Court judge said on Monday.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with more than $300 billion of total liabilities, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the poster child of a debt crisis that has since engulfed China's property sector.

US Markets
Reuters
