China Evergrande's winding-up case adjourned to Dec 4

Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK winding-up hearing in Hong Kong was adjourned until Dec. 4, a High Court judge said on Monday.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with more than $300 billion of total liabilities, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the poster child of a debt crisis that has since engulfed China's property sector.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

