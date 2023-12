Dec 14 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK said on Thursday its unit Hengda Real Estate Group has agreed to sell its 30% stake in Shanghai Henggen Real Estate for 663.2 million yuan ($93.06 million).

($1 = 7.1267 Chinese yuan renminbi)

