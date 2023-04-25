News & Insights

China Evergrande's unit faces disciplinary sanction for not publishing annual report

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 25, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

April 25 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday that the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange have imposed disciplinary sanction on its unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, for failing to publish its 2021 annual report by April 30, 2022.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
