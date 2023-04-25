China Evergrande's unit faces disciplinary sanction for not publishing annual report

April 25 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday that the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange have imposed disciplinary sanction on its unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, for failing to publish its 2021 annual report by April 30, 2022.

