News & Insights

Markets

China Evergrande's liquidators prepare to sue PwC over audits, FT reports

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 17, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The liquidators of property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK are preparing for a potential lawsuit against its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

The talks were at an early stage, the report cited the people as saying, adding that their existence did not indicate Evergrande’s liquidators had unearthed any evidence of wrongdoing by PwC, nor that a lawsuit was certain to take place.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.