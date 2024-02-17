China Evergrande's liquidators prepare to sue PwC over audits, FT reports

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The liquidators of property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK are preparing for a potential lawsuit against its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

The talks were at an early stage, the report cited the people as saying, adding that their existence did not indicate Evergrande’s liquidators had unearthed any evidence of wrongdoing by PwC, nor that a lawsuit was certain to take place.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

