China Evergrande's EV unit plans $64 mln share sale for vehicles production

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China Evergrande's 3333.HK electric vehicle unit said on Wednesday it plans to sell HK$500 million ($64.23 million) worth of shares to fund production of new energy cars, including those made by its Hengchi brand.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd 0708.HK plans sale of 174.83 million new shares, or 1.76% of the enlarged share capital, at HK$2.86 per share in a top-up placement, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.

($1 = 7.7840 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sam Holmes)

