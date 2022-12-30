China Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 30, 2022 — 10:12 am EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK electric vehicle unit said on Friday it was laying off workers and cutting the salaries of some employees as a part of its cost-reduction measures.

The unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd 0708.HK, also said it was arranging for some employees to take a break from work.

The statement comes after Reuters reported that the unit was planning to lay off 10% of its workers and suspend salary payments to 25% of its workers for between one and three months.

The unit also said that it is continuing mass production of its Hengchi 5 electric sport-utility vehicle and has delivered 324 units of the model to customers.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the company had suspended mass production of the model because of a lack of new orders.

The EV unit is key for the transformation plans of Evergrande, once China's top-selling property developer and now at the center of a deepening debt crisis.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.