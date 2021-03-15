China Evergrande's EV firm partners Tencent unit to develop smart vehicle OS

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Monday it will form a joint venture with a unit of technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK to develop a smart vehicle operating system employing proprietary intellectual property.

The electric vehicle (EV) arm of real estate developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said it will contribute 60% of capital to the venture while Tencent unit Beijing Tinnove Technology Co Ltd will make up the remainder.

"Both parties are expected to give a full play of their respective capabilities in new energy vehicle research and development, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computation, commuting and other fields," the EV firm said in a Hong Kong bourse filing without giving further details.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle in January raised $3.4 billion in a share sale to fund research and repay debt.

