China Evergrande's bondholders reject proposal to postpone payment for 4.5 bln yuan bond

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China Evergrande's bondholders rejected a proposal to postpone payment for a 4.5 billion yuan ($671.04 million) bond, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It said it is in talks with bondholders to reach an acceptable agreement as soon as possible, its statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange showed.

($1 = 6.7060 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.