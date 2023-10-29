China Evergrande winding-up hearing adjourned to Dec 4

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK winding-up hearing in Hong Kong was adjourned until Dec. 4, a High Court judge said on Monday.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer with more than $300 billion of total liabilities, defaulted on its offshore debt in late 2021 and became the poster child of a debt crisis that has since engulfed China's property sector.

Justice Linda Chan told the court the next hearing would be the last before a decision is made on the winding up order.

Evergrande needed to come up with a revised restructuring proposal before that date, she said.

The company's shares were down 13% in early trade on Monday, after having fallen as much as 23% in the morning session.

Evergrande had been working on an offshore debt restructuring plan but the plan was thrown off course last month when its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was confirmed to be under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

Top Shine, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, filed the winding-up petition in June 2022 because it said Evergrande had not honoured an agreement to repurchase shares the investor bought in the unit.

A liquidation of Evergrande, which listed total assets of $240 billion as at end-June, would send further shockwaves through already fragile capital markets, but is expected to have little immediate impact on the company's operations, including its many home construction projects.

Evergrande did not respond to request for comment.

Evergrande revealed the investigation into its founder and one of its main subsidiaries last month, and it was barred by mainland regulators from issuing new dollar bonds, a crucial part of the restructuring plan. It also cancelled creditor votes originally scheduled for late last month.

EXPLAINER-What's in store for China Evergrande with its chairman now under police watch?

FACTBOX-Evergrande founder joins list of Chinese tycoons investigated, arrested

SPECIAL REPORT-Inside the downfall of embattled property developer China Evergrande

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.