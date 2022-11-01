Commodities

China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan from Shengjing Bank

Roushni Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd 2066.HK.

The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.

In early September, state-owned companies of the Chinese northestern city of Shenyang bought Evergrande's shareholding in Shengjing Bank in an auction for 7.3 billion yuan.

The Evergrande unit's 30.99% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, which it had pledged to the bank has now been enforced, the notice said.

Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in debt, said the pledged equity interest has not been auctioned or sold to a third party.

($1 = 7.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

