China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds amounting to 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion).
