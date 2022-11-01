Commodities

China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan

Contributor
Roushni Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds amounting to 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion). ($1 = 7.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) nL4N31X3XP

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds amounting to 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion).

($1 = 7.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular