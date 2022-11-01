China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds amounting to 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion).

($1 = 7.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.