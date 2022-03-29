China Evergrande to sell interest in Crystal City Project for $575 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK will sell its interest in the Crystal City Project for 3.66 billion yuan ($575.45 million), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The asset to be disposed is the state-owned construction land-use right for the group's Crystal City Project, which is under construction, and the ownership right to the buildings under construction, the filing added.

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.