China Evergrande to sell interest in Crystal City Project for $575 mln

China Evergrande Group will sell its interest in the Crystal City Project for 3.66 billion yuan ($575.45 million), according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The asset to be disposed is the state-owned construction land-use right for the group's Crystal City Project, which is under construction, and the ownership right to the buildings under construction, the filing added.

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan renminbi)

