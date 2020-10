China Evergrande to open down 14.7% after share placement

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK were set to open down 14.7% at HK$16.50 on Wednesday after it raised $555 million in a slimmed-down share sale.

Evergrande sold 260.65 million shares at HK$16.50 each, which was at the low end of its price range.

