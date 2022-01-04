China Evergrande to hold meeting with bondholders on Jan 7-10

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Wednesday it will hold an online meeting with bondholders on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds to July 8 from Jan. 8.

Trading in Evergrande bonds will be halted from Jan. 6 ahead of the meeting with bondholders, the property group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Andrew Galbraith and Ella Cao; Editing by Tom Hogue)

