China Evergrande to hold investor call on Wednesday - sources

HONG KONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK will hold an investor call at 1300 GMT on Wednesday together with financial advisers, sources said.

Executive Director Siu Shawn and a member of the property developer's risk management committee, Chen Yong, will join the call, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

