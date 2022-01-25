China Evergrande to hold investor call on Wednesday - sources

HONG KONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK will hold an investor call at 1300 GMT on Wednesday together with financial advisers, sources said.

Executive Director Siu Shawn and a member of the property developer's risk management committee, Chen Yong, will join the call, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

