China Evergrande to exit Shanghai Henggen Real Estate amid liquidity crunch

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK said on Thursday its unit Hengda Real Estate Group would sell its entire 30% stake in Shanghai Henggen Real Estate for 663.2 million yuan ($93.06 million).
Shanghai Henggen was developing the Shanghai North Bund Project, which has generated no rental income during 2021 and 2022.
Evergrande said it expected to record a loss of 55 million yuan from the stake sale.
Earlier this month, the company was granted an adjournment on a liquidation petition to Jan. 29, giving it time to finalise a revamped offshore debt-restructuring plan.
($1 = 7.1267 Chinese yuan renminbi)
