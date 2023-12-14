News & Insights

China Evergrande to exit Shanghai Henggen Real Estate amid liquidity crunch

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

December 14, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK said on Thursday its unit Hengda Real Estate Group would sell its entire 30% stake in Shanghai Henggen Real Estate for 663.2 million yuan ($93.06 million).

Shanghai Henggen was developing the Shanghai North Bund Project, which has generated no rental income during 2021 and 2022.

Evergrande said it expected to record a loss of 55 million yuan from the stake sale.

Earlier this month, the company was granted an adjournment on a liquidation petition to Jan. 29, giving it time to finalise a revamped offshore debt-restructuring plan.

($1 = 7.1267 Chinese yuan renminbi)

