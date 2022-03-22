China Evergrande to announce restructuring proposal by end-July

Embattled China Evergrande Group told its investors in a call on Tuesday that the property developer would announce a debt restructuring proposal by the end of July, a call participant told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Evergrande said in a stock exchange filing it would not be able to publish financial results for 2021 by March 31, as required by stock listing rules, because audit work had not been completed. [nL2N2VP01J

The world's most indebted property developer, Evergrande told investors in January it aimed to have a preliminary restructuring proposal in place within six months.

Nearly $20 billion of its international bonds are now deemed to be in default.

