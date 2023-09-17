China Evergrande shares tumble 25% after wealth management staff detained

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK plunged 25% on Monday after police detained some staff at its wealth management unit, suggesting a new investigation that could add to the property company's woes.

The stock was down 25% at HK$0.465 in early morning trade, the lowest in two weeks.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

