China Evergrande shares tumble 25% after wealth management staff detained

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 17, 2023 — 09:35 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK plunged 25% on Monday after police detained some staff at its wealth management unit, suggesting a new investigation that could add to the property company's woes.

The stock was down 25% at HK$0.465 in early morning trade, the lowest in two weeks.

