China Evergrande shares to halt trading

China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason.

The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

