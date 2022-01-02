China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason.

The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

