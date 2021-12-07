China Evergrande shares set to rise after it misses debt deadline

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK were set to rise 1.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a managed debt restructuring after it missed a payment deadline on some U.S. dollar bonds.

Failure by Evergrande to make $82.5 million in interest payments due last month would trigger cross-default on its roughly $19 billion of international bonds and put the developer at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter – a possibility looming over the world's second-largest economy for months.

Evergrande's stock was set to open up 1.1% at HK$1.85.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

