China Evergrande shares set to open up 9.4% amid probe into chairman

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

October 02, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande 3333.HK were set to open up 9.4% in resumed trade on Tuesday after the embattled developer said its billionaire founder was being investigated over suspected crimes.

The stock was set to open at HK$0.35.

