China Evergrande shares set to open up 9.4% amid probe into chairman

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande 3333.HK were set to open up 9.4% in resumed trade on Tuesday after the embattled developer said its billionaire founder was being investigated over suspected crimes.

The stock was set to open at HK$0.35.

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

