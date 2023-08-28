News & Insights

China Evergrande shares set to open down 14.3%

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 28, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Anne Marie Roantree for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK are set to open down 14.3% on Tuesday, exending losses from the previous day when the embattled developer lost $2.2 billion, or 79% of its market value.

On Monday, shares of the world's most indebted property firm resumed trading after a 17-month halt in a crucial step for the developer to restructure its offshore debt.

