China Evergrande shares set to open down 14.3%

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK are set to open down 14.3% on Tuesday, exending losses from the previous day when the embattled developer lost $2.2 billion, or 79% of its market value.

On Monday, shares of the world's most indebted property firm resumed trading after a 17-month halt in a crucial step for the developer to restructure its offshore debt.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

