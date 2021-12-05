China Evergrande shares set to fall 7.1% after it says no guarantee it can meet repayments

Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group were set to slide 7.1% on Monday after the world's most indebted developer said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, fuelling concerns of a default.

After Evergrande's statement late on Friday, the Guangdong provincial government said it would send a working group to the developer at its request to oversee risk management, strengthen internal controls and maintain normal operations.

Evergrande failed to pay coupons totalling $82.5 million due on Nov. 6 and investors are on tenterhooks to see if it can meet its obligations before a 30-day grace period ends on Dec 6.

