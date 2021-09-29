China Evergrande shares rise, as it faces bond interest payment

Anne Marie Roantree Reuters
Published
Shares of embattled China Evergrande rose around 2% on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for an interest payment to offshore bondholders that gives the property developer its next test in public markets.

Evergrande missed a bond interest payment last week and has another coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose in early trade to HK$2.71.

