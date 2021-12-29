China Evergrande shares fall after report of missed coupon payment

Clare Jim Reuters
Published
HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK fell 9% in opening trades in Asia after a report that it did not pay offshore coupons worth $255 million due on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News said the due date passed with no sign of payment by the embattled property developer. The payments have a 30-day grace period.

