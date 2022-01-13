China Evergrande set to rise 1.9% after bond payment extension

Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to open up 1.9% on Friday after the developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. [nL1N2TT060]

That compared to a 1% drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI and a 0.7% gain in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

The embattled property developer's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan ($707.52 million) onshore bond, Hengda said in a filing on Thursday.

