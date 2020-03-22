China Evergrande set to open down 16.4% after profit warning

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK were set to open 16.4% lower on Monday, after the company said 2019 core profit would drop 48% from a year ago.

The developer attributed the fall to a lower unit price of properties delivered during the year.

