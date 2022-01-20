China Evergrande says wants to engage more help to deal with debt

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

China Evergrande Group said on Friday that it was proposing to engage additional professionals to assist it in mitigating and eliminating the risks related to its debt and following up with demands from creditors.

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday that it was proposing to engage additional professionals to assist it in mitigating and eliminating the risks related to its debt and following up with demands from creditors.

The company said in a stock market statement that it was proposing to engage China International Capital Corporation Limited and BOCI Asia Limited as financial advisers, and Zhong Lun Law Firm LLP as legal adviser.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman )

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters