China Evergrande says it is arranging payment for unpaid commercial paper

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Indebted property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Monday that it was arranging payment for some of its project companies' commercial paper that had not been repaid on time.

In a statement, Evergrande said the amounts involved were "very small", but that it attached great importance to the matter and was arranging payment.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

