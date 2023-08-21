China Evergrande says improved internal control may address listing rules

Adds background on debt crisis in paragraph 2

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Monday it was confident its internal controls and processes had improved and could meet the listing rules of the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Trading in the company's shares was suspended on March 21 last year after it got sucked into a debt crisis.

The company said trading will remain suspended until further notice.

Last week, Evergrande sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies undergoing restructurings from creditors that would rather sue them or tie up assets in the United States.

The developer said it had appointed RSM Nelson Wheeler Consulting to conduct a review on its internal control and procedures, and Crowe (HK) Risk Advisory to conduct a review on certain issues raised by its former auditor.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.