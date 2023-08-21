News & Insights

China Evergrande says improved internal control may address listing rules

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 21, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Monday the measures it had taken to improve its internal controls address the major findings from an internal review.

The company said it is confident that it had improved its internal controls and processes required to meet listing rules of the stock exchange.

