China Evergrande says improved internal control may address listing rules

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Monday the measures it had taken to improve its internal controls address the major findings from an internal review.

The company said it is confident that it had improved its internal controls and processes required to meet listing rules of the stock exchange.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.