China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate

Debt-laden China Evergrande Group said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group Co Ltd.

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Debt-laden China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said it has decided to terminate a reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group Co Ltd 000029.SZ.

The Hong Kong-listed firm made the announcement in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Sunday.

Market concern has mounted in recent weeks that Evergrande - whose borrowings totalled 835.5 billion yuan ($123.93 billion) at end-June - was headed for a cash crush if it could not get government approval for a backdoor listing in Shenzhen that has languished for four years.

