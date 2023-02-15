China Evergrande says directors fell 'below standards' in probe into property unit

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Wednesday an independent committee found that its directors fell "below standards" in their involvement in diverting loans secured by its unit Evergrande Property Services 6666.HK to the group.

Evergrande said it was in talks with the unit to repay the funds involved.

