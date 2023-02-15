China Evergrande says directors fell 'below standards' in probe into property unit

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 15, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Wednesday an independent committee found that its directors fell "below standards" in their involvement in diverting loans secured by its unit Evergrande Property Services 6666.HK to the group.

Evergrande said it was in talks with the unit to repay the funds involved.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.