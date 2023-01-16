China Evergrande says auditor should quit as parties disagree on audit-related matters

Jan 16 (Reuters) - China Evergrande 3333.HK on Monday recommended that its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), resign after the embattled property developer could not reach an agreement with PwC on assessing its going concern preparation basis and other audit-related matters.

