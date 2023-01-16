China Evergrande says auditor should quit as parties disagree on audit-related matters

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

January 16, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - China Evergrande 3333.HK on Monday recommended that its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), resign after the embattled property developer could not reach an agreement with PwC on assessing its going concern preparation basis and other audit-related matters.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.