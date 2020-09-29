China Evergrande rises 13.9% after deal with Hengda investors

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK rose as much as 13.9% after the property developer reached a deal with some investors of its unit Hengda to ease cash-crunch concerns.

The shares rose as high as to HK$18.80 ($2.43), the highest since Aug. 21, and ranked the fifth most actively trade by turnover in early trade.

China second-biggest property developer by sales reached a deal on Tuesday with investors holding 86.3 billion yuan ($12.66 billion) of its unit, Hengda Real Estate, to not ask the debt-laden property developer to repurchase their holdings.

($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

