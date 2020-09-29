China Evergrande rises 13.9% after deal with Hengda investors

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Shares of China Evergrande Group rose as much as 13.9% after the property developer reached a deal with some investors of its unit Hengda to ease cash-crunch concerns.

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK rose as much as 13.9% after the property developer reached a deal with some investors of its unit Hengda to ease cash-crunch concerns.

The shares rose as high as to HK$18.80 ($2.43), the highest since Aug. 21, and ranked the fifth most actively trade by turnover in early trade.

China second-biggest property developer by sales reached a deal on Tuesday with investors holding 86.3 billion yuan ($12.66 billion) of its unit, Hengda Real Estate, to not ask the debt-laden property developer to repurchase their holdings.

($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters