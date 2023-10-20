China Evergrande revises terms of proposed restructuring

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday it was revising the terms of a proposed offshore debt restructuring deal to meet the firm's situation and creditors' demand, without providing details.

It has also said it was unable to issue new debt - a crucial step in a restructuring - due to an ongoing investigation of its main unit.

Bondholders of the embattled property developer said last week they were surprised by announcements that its restructuring plan failed to meet regulatory requirements, and raised concerns about a possible liquidation.

